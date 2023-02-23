How Bruins Plan To Handle Patrice Bergeron’s Minutes Over Stretch Run

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is in the habit of checking how many minutes Patrice Bergeron has played after every period. He checks David Krejci’s time on ice, too.

Montgomery understands the value in managing the playing time of his top two centers, especially Bergeron, who at age 37 and in his 19th NHL season has plenty of miles on his skates.

You have to go all the way back to Bergeron’s rookie campaign in 2003-04 to find a lower average time on ice than the 17:48 he has recorded this season. The Bruins captain played a season-low 12:54 this past Saturday in a blowout win over the New York Islanders and the game prior to that against the Nashville Predators, he eclipsed just over 14 minutes.

But in a narrow win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday, Bergeron was on the ice for over 19 minutes, and those adjustments in playing time are by design.

“I guess when you have a lead like the Islanders game I’m very conscious of it. When it’s close game like the Ottawa game, I really use him in key moments,” Montgomery told reporters following practice Wednesday, per team-provided video. “The tight games he’s going to play his minutes. He’s like my pacifier out there. Just make sure everything’s OK and I’m OK behind the bench.”

Montgomery said Bergeron, who has 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points, hasn’t given him a hard time when he plays a lesser amount. In fact, it’s the opposite from the aging star.

“‘Whatever best for the team.’ That’s what he always says to me,” Montgomery said. “I remember one game earlier in the year, I think we were in Colorado. He only played 14 minutes. It was him and (Brad Marchand), they played 14 minutes and they never look back. There’s never any negative body language about not playing the minutes their accustomed to.