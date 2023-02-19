How Celtics Owner Became ‘Amazed’ By Head Coach Joe Mazzulla

Well before the Celtics replaced Ime Udoka, Wyc Grousbeck appeared to know Joe Mazzulla was bound for an NBA head-coaching role.

Mazzulla officially became the 19th head coach in Boston’s franchise history Thursday when Grousbeck and company removed the “interim” tag on his title. It was a deserved promotion for Mazzulla, who guided the Celtics to the league’s best record going into the NBA All-Star break.

Grousbeck, who’s been a part of Celtics ownership since 2002, raved about Mazzulla on Friday when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” Included was Grousbeck’s recollection of a great first impression made by Mazzulla.

“He’s confident, he’s strong,” Grousbeck said, as transcribed by Audacy. “I first got to know him at a dinner, I just sat and had a dinner on the road in Milwaukee last year during the playoffs. … I just was amazed by him at that first dinner. Just how intense he is, how humble he is, how much he wants to soak things in. He’s got a lot to teach, but he’s all about learning.

“He’s an amazing guy. He’s a really different guy with a lot of great qualities. He’s not just run of the mill, he’s very special.”

Mazzulla’s impressive first season at the helm with the Celtics will reach another benchmark Sunday night when the 34-year-old coaches in the NBA All-Star Game in Utah.