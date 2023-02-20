How David Krejci Reacted After Bruins Honored Him For 1,000 Games Played

BOSTON — David Krejci did have some idea of what he was in store Monday as he got set to be honored by the Boston Bruins for playing 1,000 NHL games with the organization.

But the 16-year veteran acknowledged that the celebration still surpassed all expectations.

“I’ve seen a couple, I was on the bench for a few of the guys 1,000th game (ceremonies) so I knew what to expect a little bit, but it was more than I expected,” Krejci said after Boston earned a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. “It was a pretty special moment and having the family there with me, yeah, it was like I said more than I expected. It started before the game in the room with the boys so yeah, just special moment and very, very thankful that I’m part of this team.”

The Bruins pulled out all the stops with a handful of special gifts and a tribute video from teammates past and present. Messages to Krejci came from current teammates Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak along with others well-wishes from Tuukka Rask, Milan Lucic, Zdeno Chara, Jaromir Jagr and Torey Krug. Boston’s brass including president Cam Neely, general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery also shared messages.

“You know, all my close friends were up there and it definitely hits home a little bit,” Krejci said. “I appreciate all those guys that are really close to me and hearing them talk, yeah, it was pretty special.”

An afternoon of appreciation. pic.twitter.com/JyJwnQSxYn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 20, 2023

Krejci also had family and friends in attendance from the Czech Republic, which he acknowledged made it extra meaningful.