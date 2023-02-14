How Eagles’ Tendency Fascinatingly Led To Chiefs’ Most Important Play

The Chiefs scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on one play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and it helped Kansas City claim Super Bowl LVII with a 38-35 victory.

And as one might expect, the first rooted back to Kansas City’s film study of Philadelphia while the second rooted back to the fact the Eagles failed to stop it the first time.

The Athletic’s Rustin Dodd told the fascinating story following the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl title in the past four years. Dodd, upon speaking to Kansas City backup quarterback Chad Henne, wrote how the Chiefs’ coaches discovered Philadelphia’s tendency and spent the previous two weeks perfecting the play to capitalize on it. That tendency? Well, they learned that when the Eagles lined up in man coverage, they would overcompensate if an offense used a motion that appeared like a jet sweep.

“On Saturday night, Bieniemy had put a play up on the screen for everyone on the Chiefs’ offense to see,” Dodd wrote, referencing Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. “It came from the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars earlier this season, and it featured Jacksonville receiver Jamal Agnew faking as if he were going in motion before stopping, reversing course and getting open for a touchdown.”

That’s exactly how the Chiefs took their first lead of the game, 28-27, three minutes into the fourth quarter. Kadarius Toney motioned before the snap, clearly causing confusion between the Eagles defenders, before he gained 11.2 yards of separation on the easy touchdown grab from Patrick Mahomes.

Kadarius Toney motioned inside before the snap, causing miscommunication in the secondary that led to a wide open TD (11.2 yds of separation).



The Chiefs have recorded a league-high 50.4% success rate using shift/motion this season (incl. playoffs).#SBLVII | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hj32gYxmlL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 13, 2023

“(Bieniemy) put it on tape and said: ‘Hey, like, if they do this, this guy is wide open. It’s man (coverage),'” Henne told Dodd. “They’re just trying to protect themselves from the jet sweep and trying to bubble over the top and get an extra player (on the other side of the field). But we faked the jet twice, and they didn’t figure it out.”