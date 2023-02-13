How Ex-Chiefs Wideout Tyreek Hill Reacted To Super Bowl

It probably wasn’t easy for former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill to watch his old team compete on the NFL’s biggest stage Sunday during Super Bowl LVII. But the current Miami Dolphins wideout showed support for his longtime teammates.

Hill was active on social media throughout much of the contest as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium. But perhaps his most noteworthy reaction was praising quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

“Boy 15 and 87 has to be the greatest duo of all time!!” Hill tweeted in reference to Mahomes and Kelce. “Love watching it.”

Hill also called his former Chiefs coach Andy Reid a “wizard” as it related to Kansas City’s offensive play-calling. The Chiefs scored 24 points in the second half on three consecutive touchdown drives and the eventual game-winning field goal.

Hill, who spent his first six NFL seasons in Kansas City, was traded to Miami this offseason after seeking a new contract. Hill reportedly would have only stayed with the Chiefs should his contract be more than Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams, and upon being traded to the Dolphins, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million pact.

Hill and the Dolphins were dealt a first-round playoff exit against the Buffalo Bills this offseason while the Chiefs surely are looking back on their offseason decision with well-deserved appreciation.