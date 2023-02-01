How Freddie Freeman Feels About Justin Turner’s Red Sox Deal

Justin Turner is already missed by those in the Los Angeles Dodgers locker room.

The 38-year-old veteran, who signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox this offseason, was a fan favorite down in the West Coast. Turner spent nine seasons with the Dodgers, played in three World Series and helped Los Angeles end its 55-year title-less drought. Yet, despite having spent just one season with first baseman Freddie Freeman in 2022, it’s clear that Turner left an impact that stuck with the six-time All-Star.

Freeman assured Red Sox fans that they too will “love” Turner in 2023.

“The big red man, Justin Turner is a special person and special player,” Freeman said, according to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. “… Boston will love him there just like we still love him here.”

Yet, while Freeman isn’t fond of Turner’s departure, the 33-year-old remains optimistic looking forward. The Dodgers won 111 games and finished with the best record in Major League Baseball in 2022. Freeman acknowledged former Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez — who signed with the Dodgers this offseason — as reasons to support his belief that the National League West division belongs to Los Angeles, pending a finish below first place.

“The division is ours until we lose the division,” Freeman said. “… Our team is very, very good.”

Freeman added: “When you have Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Max Muncy, Will Smith, and then you can roll off our pitching. I think we still have a really good team.”