How Kyle Shanahan Views Jimmy Garoppolo’s Future With 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is an impending free agent this offseason, and it doesn’t sound like there is interest in bringing him back to San Francisco.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan conducted exit interviews Wednesday following the 49ers’ playoff exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

San Francisco’s chances in the game dropped significantly after Brock Purdy exited with an elbow injury. The rookie quarterback reportedly could have surgery that would take him out for six months. Fellow rookie signal-caller Trey Lance has been rehabbing from ankle surgery, and Tom Brady retired Wednesday.

Options at the quarterback are thin, so there is a case for the 49ers to bring Garoppolo back.

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan told reporters when asked if there was a scenario for the 31-year-old to return, per The Athletic’s David Lombardi.

“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can with,” Shanahan added, per 95.7 The Game. “When you have that situation, you aren’t that eager to look around.”

There was a potential scenario for the 49ers to trade Lance in order to pursue Brady, but that seems to be off the table. Other options like Derek Carr or Lamar Jackson would put the team in a tricky spot when it comes to the salary cap, especially if the team wants to re-sign players like Brandon Aiyuk and Nick Bosa.