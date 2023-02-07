How Nets Reportedly Are Handling Kevin Durant Trade Inquiries

The recent trade of Kyrie Irving caused many to speculate how the Brooklyn Nets could proceed with Kevin Durant and how the superstar talent might react to the organization’s move.

At least in the short term, it appears Durant will remain in Brooklyn.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday afternoon that the Nets and Durant are having “ongoing conversations” about the direction of the organization. However, Brooklyn has told other teams who are inquiring about Durant that the Nets are not planning to trade 13-time NBA All-Star before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given what would be a short turn around. While the Nets already received calls for Durant earlier this summer, Brooklyn should want to weigh their options for the 34-year-old, especially with how he looked this season before suffering an injury in January.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the Boston Celtics are one team inquiring on Durant. The Phoenix Suns, who made a run at Irving before he was ultimately traded to the Dallas Mavericks, also reportedly have turned their attention to Durant and would be prepared should he become available via trade.