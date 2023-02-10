How Often Has Robert Kraft Spoken To Tom Brady Since Retirement?

The adoration Robert Kraft has for Tom Brady is no secret.

The Patriots owner always spoke highly of the quarterback even after he left New England after 20 illustrious seasons under center. Brady reciprocated the love for the remainder of his career — three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and after his retirement.

It’s been clear the two had a strong relationship on and off the field, and it’s clear that hasn’t changed even since Brady announced his retirement earlier this month.

“I have had an opportunity to speak with him a few times since then,” Kraft said during an interview with FOX Business, as transcribed by Audacy. “We actually were together (Thursday) at something. He’s just one of the most outstanding people I’ve met in my entire life. We were lucky to have 20 years together.”

Kraft is hopeful for Brady will sign a one-day contract with the Patriots in order to retire with the organization he bought so much success and championships. It’s unclear if that will be the path the seven-time Super Bowl champ will take, though.

Still, it’s obvious the two still have a lot of of love and respect for one another and that clearly won’t change just because Brady no longer plays football.