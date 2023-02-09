Why Malcolm Butler ‘Was Shocked’ Matt Patricia Called Patriots Plays

It wasn’t fans and reporters who were confused by Bill Belichick’s decision to anoint Matt Patricia as the Patriots’ offensive play-caller.

Players in the locker apparently didn’t know what to make of it, either.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler, who came out of retirement last offseason to rejoin New England but spent the entire season on injured reserve, was a guest during Thursday’s episode of the “Zolak & Bertrand” show. During his appearance, Butler offered a wishy-washy take on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones before sharing his thoughts on Patricia.

“Yeah, I was shocked,” Butler said of learning Patricia would run the offense. “I was kinda shocked that he was doing offense. Matty P is a defensive guy. He’s a defensive guy. Not saying offensive guys are soft, but he likes tough guys, and tough guys play defense.”

Malcolm Butler talks Matt Patricia calling the Patriots offense, and his impressions of Mac Jones #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/6JLOIyagKZ — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) February 9, 2023

Patricia, who wasn’t put in a position to succeed, was a complete failure as New England’s offensive play-caller. The Patriots offense was anemic and rudimentary, and Jones regressed in nearly every statistical category from his rookie season.

As a result, New England recently hired Bill O’Brien as its new offensive coordinator, a position he held in 2011. O’Brien since has hired longtime accomplice Will Lawing, with the Patriots hiring Adrian Klemm to coach the offensive line.