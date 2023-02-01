How Patriots Should Honor Tom Brady After QB’s Retirement

Tom Brady’s NFL career came to an end Wednesday morning — for good this time, he insisted.

The New England Patriots always planned to honor the legendary quarterback in some form or fashion once his playing days were over. But what should that tribute look like? How do you properly honor the winnest, most prolific and flat-out greatest player to ever play for your team or any other?

The Patriots — Brady’s employer for 20 of his 23 NFL seasons — have yet to announce any specifics about how or when they intend to publicly recognize Brady for all he brought to the organization.

But here’s our take on how they should celebrate the future Hall of Famer:

1. Waive the traditional four-year waiting period for the Patriots Hall of Fame and induct Brady this summer. He’ll be the biggest no-brainer first-ballot inductee in the franchise’s history regardless, so why not expedite that process? This would allow the Patriots to stage an official tribute to Brady without dealing with the clunkiness of a one-day contract.

The latter certainly is possible, as well. Team owner Robert Kraft said last season that he hoped Brady would “retire a Patriot.”

2. Hold his induction ceremony sometime between the start of the preseason and the regular-season opener. The pre-Week 1 bye week the NFL instituted two years ago seems like the perfect spot for it. Invite as many of Brady’s Patriots teammates back to Foxboro as possible and move the event from the courtyard outside of the Hall of Fame/Pro Shop to inside Gillette Stadium.