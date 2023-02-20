How Travis Pastrana Reacted After Competing In ‘Most Exciting’ Daytona 500

Travis Pastrana will have fond memories of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to run in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Pastrana, the motorsports star who drove the No. 67 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing in his NASCAR Cup Series debut, crashed on the final lap and finished 11th at Daytona International Speedway. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned the checkered flag after surviving a late wreck, which didn’t sit well with Kyle Busch.

However, Pastrana was credited for leading two laps, Laps 39 and 40, during a green-flag pit cycle and thought he could finish within the top five given some late developments elsewhere on the track.

“This exceeded all my expectations as far as result,” Pastrana told reporters after finishing ahead of six Cup champions and his two 23XI Racing teammates, per NBC Sports.

“These are the best drivers in the world. I’m not a great rear-wheel driver. I’m not a great pavement driver. It was an honor to be on the track with these guys. It was amazing that we were able to put it in the top 20. I’m proud of everyone involved and so thankful to be here.”

Pastrana confirmed that Sunday marked the first and only time he would run in the Daytona 500. It was part of a memorable week in Daytona as the 39-year-old also competed in the Craftsman Truck Series race Friday after qualifying for the 500 earlier in the week.

“Anyone that says NASCAR is boring, they’re full of crap,” Pastrana said. “They’ve definitely never been in a car because this was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done.”