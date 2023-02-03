Inside Troy Brown’s Pregame Speech At East-West Shrine Bowl

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown got a valuable taste of head-coaching responsibilities this week at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

That also included Brown, who was the head coach of the West team with several other members of the Patriots serving on his staff, giving a pregame speech before the two sides went head-to-head Thursday night.

It seemed pretty natural for Brown to command the locker room before the game started, and video from the NFL Network gave an inside peek into what Brown said to his squad.

“Impose your will on these guys today, alright?” Brown told his players. “Start fast, put points on the board fast, fellas, and let’s ride on these cats tonight, alright? West side, let’s go.”

After being a key figure in the first phase of the Patriots dynasty in the early 2000s, the 51-year-old Brown joined New England’s coaching staff in 2019 and has been the team’s wide receivers coach for the past two seasons.

Brown appears slated for that same role again in 2023 despite the Patriots’ offensive staff undergoing somewhat of an overhaul this offseason.