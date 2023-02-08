It Doesn’t Sound Like Joe Montana Is Biggest Tom Brady Fan

Joe Montana and Tom Brady are two of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, so naturally, there must be some sort of mutual respect between them, right?

Perhaps. A recent profile of Montana, however, would lead you to believe things are a little frostier between them than you might expect, especially given their connections.

Brady grew up idolizing Montana as a San Francisco 49ers fan. He then ascended to the throne, winning seven Super Bowls in a legendary career that ended last week. All along, Brady has praised Montana, talking about growing up rooting for him and how early Niners memories shaped him as a football fan.

You would think Montana, who won all four Super Bowls he played, would be secure with his own legacy, even if Brady has surpassed him as the greatest winner of all time (despite losing three Super Bowls). However, a must-read profile of Montana from ESPN’s Wright Thompson reveals the ferociously competitive Montana took Brady’s chase personally.

Among the highlights from the story:

Thompson writes: “He’s been known to sometimes yell at the television, not so quietly rooting for the Seahawks or Falcons. In an email to me once, Montana called (Brady) ‘the guy in Tampa;’ instead of using his name.“

Montana’s daughter, Elizabeth, to Thompson: “He definitely cares. I don’t think he would own up to caring, but he gets pretty animated at the Tom Brady comparison and is quick to point out th game has changed so much.”