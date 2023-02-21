J.D. Martinez Thrilled To Rejoin Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts With Dodgers

J.D. Martinez will take the field in Los Angeles Dodgers blue in 2023, rejoining fellow ex-Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts in the process.

And the 35-year-old veteran couldn’t be more thrilled.

During his five-year tenure with the Red Sox, Martinez spent two seasons with Betts. Both right-handed hitters dominated in the batter’s box in 2018, at one point playing tug-of-war for American League MVP conversation — which Betts won. And the two also helped hoist a World Series trophy, ironically enough, against the Dodgers in Martinez’s debut Boston season in 2018.

Now, set the share a clubhouse once more with Betts, Martinez offered what’s it like to reunite with Los Angeles’ star outfielder.

“It’s exciting,” Martinez said, per SportsNet LA video. “You know, Mookie’s definitely a once-in-a-generation type player I feel like. And he’s got so much talent, so much ability. And a lot of hard work and he’s another guy like I said, it’s just the passion is there. And for some reason, I gravitate to people who are equally as passionate about baseball as I am. Same thing with Mook. We got attached really closely in 2018 and we’ve talked ever since.”

Martinez also shared that despite Betts’ departure from the Red Sox via trade in 2020, the two didn’t lose touch. In fact, their bond was strong enough to outlast a three-year split since last being side-by-side in Boston’s dugout back in 2019.

“We still talk about swings and he’ll still send me his videos to go over them,” Martinez said. “The last three years since he left Boston but it’s one of those things where we just developed a friendship. A really close friendship since that.”