Jake DeBrusk Had Funny Objective For David Krejci’s Pregame Ceremony

Jake DeBrusk had a strategy in mind to be forever a part of the pregame ceremony the Boston Bruins held Monday to honor David Krejci’s 1,000 games played with the organization.

Unlike when the Bruins paid tribute to Patrice Bergeron for reaching his 1,000th career point earlier this season, DeBrusk looked to be visible in the background once the spotlight was on Krejci.

And DeBrusk was successful this time around at carrying out his mission, which had a hilarious objective.

“It’s one of those things where it’s special to be part of,” DeBrusk told reporters following Boston’s 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden, per team-provided video. “Try to get yourself to photobomb in there, so you know you’ll be in there for the rest of his life somehow in his house. I didn’t get Bergy I don’t think, but I got (Krejci).”

With DeBrusk and the rest of his teammates looking on, the Bruins showered Krejci with praise, gifts and a video tribute with messages from current and former players with the franchise.

While DeBrusk jokingly tried to work his way into photos, he recognized how special of an occasion it was for Krejci.

“Obviously, it’s an awesome moment,” DeBrusk said. “Couple little presents there, so hopefully he enjoyed all of that. Not necessarily a guy that likes to be too loud about things. But there’s a message in one of the video tributes, I don’t know who was saying it, maybe Torey (Krug), to enjoy it and enjoy today and I really hoped he did.”