Jayson Tatum Adds Responsibility During NBA All-Star Weekend

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum apparently wants to make sure he stays busy when he travels to Salt Lake City this weekend for the NBA All-Star festivities.

Tatum, who previously was named a starter in the NBA All-Star Game, is expected to join the NBA 3-Point Competition, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. Charania reported that Tatum will be joined by Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen.

The 3-point contest will be the second event Saturday night with the skills challenges set to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tatum is shooting 35.3% from long range this season while getting up a career high 9.3 attempts per game, currently having the seventh-most makes in the league. He’s well-deserving of his fourth consecutive NBA All-Star Game as he’s averaged a career best 30.5 points on 46.1% from the field, the highest mark since his rookie season when he averaged less than half the amount of attempts.

Tatum previously took part in the event in 2021 and also competed in the NBA Skills Challenge, an event he won in 2019.

The last Celtics player to win the 3-point contest was Paul Pierce in 2010.