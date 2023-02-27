Jayson Tatum Buried Ex-Celtic With Damian Lillard-Related Tweet

Jayson Tatum was among the countless NBA fans watching the career performance of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard on Sunday night. But after watching Lillard’s show, Tatum put on one of his own while hilariously slandering a former Celtics player and assistant coach.

Evan Turner, who served on Brad Stevens’ coaching staff when Tatum was in Boston and played one season in Green before Tatum’s arrival, tweeted a lighthearted joke following Lillard’s 71-point night.

“I hoop like dame for real,” Turner posted.

An hour later, Tatum comically responded: “I act like Denzel for real.”

Tatum’s retort, of course, is in reference to well-known actor Denzel Washington.

It came one night after Turner tweeted, “I hoop like Tatum for real” after the Celtics star hit a game-winning 3-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers.

As it relates to Turner and Lillard, though, there’s no comparison between the two. Turner averaged 9.7 points per game during his 10-year career in the NBA while Lillard, a seven-time NBA All-Star, averages 28.3 points per game over his last five seasons with the third-most 60-plus point games in league history.

