Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Unveils First Signature Jordan Brand Shoe

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum certainly made the most of his NBA All-Star break by both competing in the league’s events and checking off another personal milestone.

Tatum on Sunday unveiled his first-ever signature shoe with the Jordan Brand, the JT1. Tatum’s reveal comes after weeks of speculation (and shade) about the shoe, though nothing was ever released by Tatum or the sneaker giant. And to no surprise, Tatum received some help from his son, Deuce, with his announcement.

Check it out via a pair of social media posts from Tatum:

The four colorways of the JT1 include “Zoo,” “St. Louis,” “Barbershop” and “Pink Lemonade.” There has not been a Celtics-related colorway yet, though it could soon come after the initial reveal.

Don’t be surprised to see Tatum show off the new kicks Sunday night when he represents the Celtics and competes in his fourth straight NBA All-Star Game.