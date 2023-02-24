Jayson Tatum’s Nasty Fall Vs. Pacers Even ‘Scared’ Celtics Superstar

It looked like a nightmare scenario for the Boston Celtics in the first quarter of Thursday night’s battle against the Indiana Pacers.

And it even had Jayson Tatum, like all Celtics fans, fretting about the worst possible outcome.

Tatum went to go up strong for a transition layup when old friend Aaron Nesmith slid over and tried to take a charge. The Celtics superstar took a nasty tumble and as he came back down to the court, he put out his injured left wrist to break his fall and put all his weight on it.

Tatum immediately grabbed the area, which he has admitted has plagued him since last season. He was in noticeable discomfort as he went to the bench following the play.

The four-time All-Star stayed in the game, though, and avoided a catastrophic injury, but it was touch-and-go for at least a moment.

“That was scary,” Tatum told reporters following Boston’s 142-138 overtime win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “They always teach you not to put your hand out, but it was so quick. You guys probably saw, I jumped up so quick and I was scared. And I was just moving my hand. That’s the one that’s been bothering me for a year now.

“Falling right on it, I was really just trying to see if I could open or close (my hand), if I had strength. It was painful for five, 10 minutes. But got it looked at and it’s sore, but I’ll be all right.”