Jim Montgomery Ribs Linus Ullmark In Revealing Bruins’ Goaltender Vs. Oilers

Jim Montgomery and the Boston Bruins will enter Monday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers with a different plan between the pipes.

“We’re leaving the goal scorer out, thinking we’ll be more defensive tonight,” Montgomery joked with reporters when revealing Jeremy Swayman would start in net instead of Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark will serve as Swayman’s backup after scoring an empty-netter against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. It marked the organization’s first-ever goalie goal, and was a thrill for Bruins players and fans alike.

Swayman returns to the crease for the second time in three games, most recently earning a win against the Seattle Kraken in Boston’s first contest of its four-game road trip. Swayman finished with 36 saves on 41 shots in that 6-5 comeback victory.

Montgomery also revealed Bruins winger Taylor Hall headed back to Boston due to a lower body injury, though the head coach called it “precautionary.”

The Bruins will take on the Oilers on Monday night, with puck drop set for 8:30 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.