Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: ‘Significant Interest’ In QB Ahead Of Free Agency

Jimmy Garoppolo will have no shortage of suitors as he hits free agency for the first time.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on Sunday said he expects there to be “significant interest” in the San Francisco 49ers quarterback “across the free agent market.”

“Look, between the Patriots connections and the San Francisco connections — that 49ers tree has grown throughout the league,” Garafolo said during NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII pregame coverage. “We’re talking about the Jets, the Texans, the Titans, the Raiders. Even teams that don’t have a connection to one of those teams — the Buccaneers; there will be interest there, as well. ?

“I think Jimmy Garoppolo’s going to have a good market.”

The Super Bowl LVII @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The latest on the future of #Raiders QB Derek Carr; #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo will have a strong FA market; #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers enters the darkness, but what next? pic.twitter.com/xkvt6cJs18 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

Garoppolo was expected to leave San Francisco last offseason, but he wound up starting 10 games as a surprise fill-in for original starter Trey Lance. The 49ers went 7-3 in Garoppolo starts, with the former New England Patriots backup tossing 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions

In early December, Garoppolo suffered what proved to be a season-ending foot injury and gave way to third-string rookie Brock Purdy. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced after the Niners’ loss in the NFC Championship Game that Garoppolo will not return to San Francisco next season.