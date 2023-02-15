Joe Mazzulla Gives More Details On Derrick White’s Ear Injury

Even after suffering an injury to his ear in Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Derrick White won’t miss the final game for the Boston Celtics prior to the All-Star break.

White, who presumably sustained the ailment after taking an errant elbow from Grayson Allen, will play through any pain he’s feeling, which there probably is a good amount of after Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla gave more details about the sixth-year pro’s injury.

“He has a hole in his ear drum so he’s managing that but he was cleared by the specialist,” Mazzulla told reporters Wednesday prior to facing the Detroit Pistons, as transcribed by MassLive’s Brian Robb. “He’s here and ready to play.”

Mazzulla confirmed that White initially stayed backed in Milwaukee to see an ear specialist, according to Robb. White reportedly had trouble hearing out of his left ear, per Turner Media?s Jared Greenberg.

White, who has been a key catalyst for the Celtics as of late by averaging an eye-popping 24 points and 7.2 assists over his last six games, made it back to Boston with enough time to spare to get in his usual pregame routine before taking on the Pistons.

“I know he made it here in time for his shooting time and all the things that come before the game,” Mazzulla said, per Robb. “He’s safe, he’s healthy, he’s cleared by the specialist and can’t do more damage.”

The Celtics will not only have White at their disposal Wednesday night, but also Marcus Smart, who missed the last 11 games due to a right ankle sprain. On the other hand, Robert Williams (left ankle soreness) will sit out the second game of a back-to-back.