Joe Mazzulla Keeping Things Simple As Celtics Approach Trade Deadline

BOSTON — Though many other NBA teams would consider it a first-world problem, the Celtics’ potential to move under-utilized players in an effort to add reinforcements for an NBA Finals run is very real.

In fact, the Celtics have been gauging interest on some of their own players, despite entering Thursday’s NBA trade deadline with the league’s best record. The expectation is Boston will be active in the 24 hours leading up to the deadline, whether it makes a move or not.

That fact has the possibility to weigh heavily on the minds of those players who have been brought up in trade discussions, which is something Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has dealt with in the past.

“Just be there for the guys if they want to talk, if they need someone to listen to them,” Mazzulla said. “As an assistant, I was kind of dealing with one-on-one relationships. I dealt with a couple of guys who were involved with (trades) and you just have to be there for them to listen.

“I think it’s the same as a head coach, you just have to understand that it’s part of the business, but at the same time they’re people. Whatever they need, you’ve got to be there for them.”

In the market for Robert Williams III and Al Horford insurance at the center position, Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard have been the two players most often discussed. Though Gallinari prefers to focus on his rehab, Pritchard has made it clear he’s open to being moved.

No matter what the Celtics do, the rumor mill has the potential to get in the way of sustained focus. Boston will just have to hope the energy can shift back into the right direction when the deadline passes.