Joe Mazzulla Reveals Interesting Detail About Viewing Last Two-Minute Reports

BOSTON — The NBA’s last two-minute reports have certainly caught the attention of Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla this season.

It’s to the point that the contents of them have become appointment viewing for Mazzulla.

“Every single one,” Mazzulla said on if he looks at the reports prior to the Celtics facing the Nets on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

But Mazzulla revealed an interesting detail about how he deciphers the last two-minute reports because he doesn’t exactly read them.

“I listen to someone else read them to me,” Mazzulla said.

Maybe Mazzulla is just too busy to read the reports himself and finds he can multi-task if someone else reads it to him. One he probably paid particularly close attention to was the latest one involving his team as the officials admitted to blowing a call that left LeBron James apoplectic and taking a dig at both the Celtics and officials.

While it is unusual that Mazzulla just wouldn’t read the reports, he said that the acknowledgment of missed calls, in either direction, doesn’t get him worked up.