Working With Jason Varitek ‘Dream Come True’ For Red Sox Newcomer

First-year Red Sox catcher Jorge Alfaro is excited about his shot in Boston.

After spending seven seasons in the National League, his most recent with the San Diego Padres in 2022, Alfaro made his way to Boston on a minor league contract in January. And the opportunity to catch behind the plate in a Red Sox uniform is something the veteran big-leaguer is looking forward to.

To begin, Alfaro gets to gain the tutelage of two-time Red Sox World Series champ and current catching coach Jason Varitek during spring training.

“Man, whenever he gives me advice on anything, it’s like a dream come true,” Alfaro said, according to Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal. “Watching him play when I was a little kid and now having the opportunity to work with him, it’s a blessing. You just have to listen and learn whatever you can from that guy. I will never say no to anything about catching. Whatever can help me get better, I’m always going to put my work into that.”

With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong also set to compete for a roster spot by Opening Day, Alfaro will certainly have his work cut out for him. Last season, he batted .246 with seven homers and 40 RBIs and also recorded a .997 fielding percentage over the course of 530 2/3 innings.

Alfaro revealed that he’s been a devoted Red Sox viewer since an early age, with Varitek being one of several ex-Boston stars that he watched.

“I’ve been watching (the Red Sox) since I was a little kid, when Manny Ramirez, Big Papi, Pedro (Martinez),” Alfaro said. “… I watched all of those guys growing up, so when I had a chance to sign with this organization, I was excited to be with this team.”