Kelce Brothers Call Rob Gronkowski To Pass On Unfortunate News

It’s no secret Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it also meant the brothers will be fully focused on football and not the festivities that will go on at Arizona.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII next Sunday. The play on the field should bring a ton of excitement, but it’s the build up that has fans riled up for the big game.

Travis Kelce has warned fans not to do too much trash talking, so they don’t jinx the team, but Jason Kelce noted on their podcast, “New Heights,” that their participation in the Super Bowl meant they would not be able to attend Rob Gronkowski’s “Gronk Beach” party, which is the night before the game.

The Kelce brothers had not told the retired tight end the bad news, and they actually called him during their podcast recording that was released Thursday.

Kelce’s attempt to call Gronkowski went straight to voicemail due to the latter not having the former’s phone number. But Gronk did call back, and the brothers sent the news to the 33-year-old.

“The party will always be there,” Gronkowski said, per “New Heights” video.

“Lmao!!” Gronkowski tweeted. “You (two) a great duo. I am (definitely) cheering for Kelce this Super Bowl.”