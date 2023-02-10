Kyle Busch Announces NASCAR Xfinity Series Return In Flashy Video

Kyle Busch isn’t known for being the most subtle NASCAR driver in the world, and the 37-year-old put that on full display Friday.

The Richard Childress Racing driver released a video on his social media with the caption, “Did (you) miss me?” In the video, there were clips of Tom Brady’s and Michael Jordan’s first retirements, along with a follow-up of their returns. The clips were a launch point for Busch to announce his return to the Xfinity Series.

Kaulig Racing formally announced the 2009 champion will drive the No. 10 Chevrolet in five NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Busch quote tweeted the announcement with “heard (you) like trophy hunting.”

Check out the video and the announcement below.

Did u miss me? ????? pic.twitter.com/mQYl0PzXsj — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 10, 2023

Heard u like trophy hunting? ?? https://t.co/fvwxU6i208 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 10, 2023

Busch is the all-time wins leader in the Xfinity Series with 102 career victories, but he did not compete in the tour last season, per Sean Gardner of NASCAR.com. He won all five of his Xfinity Series starts in 2021 with his last win in the Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.