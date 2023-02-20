Kyle Busch Took Predictable Shot At Daytona 500 Winner After Late Wreck

Kyle Busch led the Daytona 500 with three laps remaining in regulation Sunday, and that’s exactly why it shouldn’t come as any surprise that a perturbed Busch let his feelings known after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. emerged victorious in two overtimes.

Stenhouse was the beneficiary after a late wreck that featured Daniel Suarez and others brought out the caution flags and sent it to the extra period.

Busch, running the No. 8 Chevrolet for his new Richard Childress Racing team, ended up suffering his own race-ending crash in the second overtime. He ultimately finished 19th, dropping to 0-18 in the Daytona 500.

“Back in 1998, that would be the win, boys,” Busch radioed to his team in reference to how the late Dale Earnhardt won the Daytona 500 under caution, per the Associated Press.

He followed up with similar sentiments when speaking to reporters after the race.

“I think this is the first time I led lap 200, so I wish it was 1998 rules,” Busch told reporters, per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “But, no, it’s just par for the course, just used to it and come down here every year to just find out when and where I’m going to crash and what lap I come out of the care center.

“I don’t think you’re ever confident,” Busch responded when questioned on his mindset entering overtime. “Who won? I don’t even know who lucked into it.”