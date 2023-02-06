Kyrie Irving Speaks Out After Mavericks-Nets Blockbuster Trade

Kyrie Irving apparently will join the Mavericks without any bad blood for his now-former team.

Irving reportedly asked out of Brooklyn on Friday, and two days later, the Nets fulfilled the superstar guard’s request. Dallas on Sunday reportedly acquired Irving from Brooklyn in exchange for two role players and three draft picks, including an unprotected first-rounder in 2029.

The eight-time All-Star reportedly is “ecstatic” about the opportunity to play for the Mavericks, who boast one of the NBA’s best players in Luka Doncic. Irving expressed similar upbeat feelings early Monday morning when he reflected on his Brooklyn tenure.

“Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court,” Irving tweeted. “I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum of emotions was LeBron James, whose cryptic tweet Sunday night suggested he was pretty deflated about the Lakers not acquiring Irving. The Nets and the Purple and Gold reportedly had “several conversations” about Irving over the weekend, but Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai apparently had a “presumed objective” to not trade the 12th-year pro to Los Angeles.

Irving reportedly will be in Dallas on Monday to take a physical with his new team. If all goes well, he’ll be in line to make his Mavericks debut Wednesday night in LA against the Clippers.