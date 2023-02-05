LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade

LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving.

But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal.

After the LA’s loss to the Pelicans in New Orleans, James was asked if Irving could help the Lakers “reach the finish line” this season. Irving appears to be on the trading block after reportedly asking the Nets to move him out of Brooklyn ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

“That’s a Rob (Pelinka) question,” James told reporters, per a clip shared by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. “You gotta see him when y’all get back to LA. I don’t speak for our front office. My mindset is to — whatever lineup or whatever group that we have to make sure we prepare ourselves the best way we can. Obviously, that’s a — what’s the word you’d use? ‘Duh’ question, when you’re talking about a player like that.”

Fortunately for James, the Lakers reportedly are among the teams expected to make a run at Irving, who is playing on an expiring contract this season. The 17-time champions apparently aren’t alone, though, as the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers all have been rumored as potential Irving suitors.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9.