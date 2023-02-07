LeBron James Explains Cryptic Tweet After Kyrie Irving Trade

'It's all about accountability for me'

by

4 hours ago

LeBron James admitted he was “disappointed” the Lakers weren’t able to trade for his former teammate Kyrie Irving.

But the cryptic tweet King James sent hours after the Dallas Mavericks landed the star point guard apparently wasn’t about Los Angeles’ failed attempt at a blockbuster.

James, who’s on the verge of becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, tweeted “Maybe It’s Me” after the Purple and Gold were one of the teams that came up short in the Irving sweepstakes. In a recent sit-down interview with ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, James explained the meaning behind the vague post.

“It’s all about accountability for me,” James told Wilbon, as transcribed by ESPN. “I’m always challenging myself, taking accountability for myself. I think your greatest challenge and your greatest enemy is the person that you look in the mirror. So I’m always just trying to take accountability for me. You know, what can I do better? How can I be better? Is there things I can do more? Is there things I can do to be greater at to not only help the ballclub and everybody all automatically think it’s basketball, but it’s in life in general.

“So it’s always just, it’s me talking to me and to holding myself comfortable.”

Barring a major move ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the effort to be better will continue for James throughout the remainder of the season. Given the current state of the Lakers’ roster, they’re only going to go as far as James takes them.

More NBA:

How Jayson Tatum’s Son Helped Lift Celtics Spirits After Loss To Suns
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports Images
Northeastern women's hockey
Previous Article

Women’s Beanpot Preview: Northeastern’s Tournament To Lose
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

Hear Tom Brady Get Choked Up While Talking To Bill Belichick

Picked For You

Related