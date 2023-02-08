LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For NBA Scoring Record

The NBA has a new all-time scoring leader, as LeBron James passed fellow Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to secure the record Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James broke the record with a turnaround jumper, breaking the record that Abdul-Jabbar has held for nearly 39 years. James’ 36th point on the night, which he needed to surpass the record, happened with just 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

HISTORY.



With this bucket, LeBron James moves past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA?s all-time leading scorer! pic.twitter.com/N6V5RxPe6r — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

The officials at Crypto.com Arena stopped the game and allowed James’ family to greet him at mid-court to soak in the moment.

Abdul-Jabbar, who broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record on April 5, 1984, was in attendance to witness the historic event. Jay-Z, Shannon Sharpe, Dwyane Wade, Floyd Mayweather, Bad Bunny and Denzel Washington were all on hand as well.

Kareem is in the building waiting for history to be made ? pic.twitter.com/h56a1xlatl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2023

LeBron James' got all the stars out in LA ? pic.twitter.com/wim2ZCNs4q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2023

As only he could, James made it fairly obvious that he was gunning for the record on Tuesday, rocking a pair of custom headphones that read “38388.”