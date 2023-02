Linus Ullmark continues to hold down the fort for the Boston Bruins.

The Black and Gold played some signature Bruins hockey in their 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to close out the first half of the season Wednesday night.

Ullmark made 33 saves on 35 shots in the contest as he heads to the NHL All-Star Week with a 26-4-1 record this season.

For more, check out the “Save of the Game” in the video above, presented by TD Bank.