Linus Ullmark Lights Up Twitter With Bruins Goalie Goal

The Bruins offense has dominated the NHL this season, and yes, that also includes Linus Ullmark.

Boston’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks was capped off with an empty-net goal from the Vezina Trophy front-runner.

Check out the goal below:

GOALIE GOAL GOALIE GOAL GOALIE GOAL pic.twitter.com/D3VoFTs94F — NESN (@NESN) February 26, 2023

Ullmark became the first goalie in Bruins history to score a goal, and he was the first goalie to score a goal since Pekka Rinne did it with the Nashville Predators in 2020, according to ESPN. The 29-year-old is the ninth goaltender to score a goal in NHL history.

The amazing display of skill put Twitter in a frenzy.

Tired: The Bruins need more scoring at the deadline.



Wired: They have Linus Ullmark. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 26, 2023

Linus Ullmark is HIM ? pic.twitter.com/CKhQidirRP — Goon Squad (@carpenterr33) February 26, 2023

Boston Bruins, your FIRST tendie to score ?LINUS ULLMARK? pic.twitter.com/4cDxI9DmgO — Lauren (@bigbruinsenergy) February 26, 2023

Hey @JonesWEEI you still would trade either Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman after this?? #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/hpYSjaQIZ0 — Shukri Wrights (@ShukriWrights) February 26, 2023

Of course, the Boston bench was buzzing, and Jeremy Swayman came in not just for one hug but two.

To add more to Ullmark’s highlight night, he became the first goaltender to reach 30 wins. If the Bruins weren’t scary enough after their trade for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, that changed after Saturday.

