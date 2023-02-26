Linus Ullmark Lights Up Twitter With Bruins Goalie Goal

The Bruins offense has dominated the NHL this season, and yes, that also includes Linus Ullmark.
Boston’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks was capped off with an empty-net goal from the Vezina Trophy front-runner.
Check out the goal below:
Ullmark became the first goalie in Bruins history to score a goal, and he was the first goalie to score a goal since Pekka Rinne did it with the Nashville Predators in 2020, according to ESPN. The 29-year-old is the ninth goaltender to score a goal in NHL history.
The amazing display of skill put Twitter in a frenzy.
Of course, the Boston bench was buzzing, and Jeremy Swayman came in not just for one hug but two.
To add more to Ullmark’s highlight night, he became the first goaltender to reach 30 wins. If the Bruins weren’t scary enough after their trade for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, that changed after Saturday.