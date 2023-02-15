Mac Jones Trade? Mike Florio Floats Hypothetical For Patriots

Mac Jones appears to be motivated as ever to put together a bounce-back season for the Patriots, but is there a chance his pivotal Year 3 is spent with a different team?

Probably not, but as Mike Florio referenced in a Pro Football Talk column published Monday, Bill Belichick has passed on every opportunity to unequivocally commit to Jones as New England’s starting signal-caller. With this in mind, Florio kicked around the idea of the Patriots trading Jones this offseason and allowing him to reunite with his old offensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

“After the season ended, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked whether Jones will be the team’s starter in 2023. Belichick didn’t answer the question, saying instead that Jones has proved he can play in this league,” Florio wrote. “Perhaps a trade could happen, pairing Jones with the former Patriots offensive coordinator who helped Jones have a solid rookie season.”

Several other options likely would need to fall off the table in order for the Raiders to entertain a potential Jones trade. Another old friend of Josh McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo, will be available next month and so too might Aaron Rodgers, who possibly could ask out of Green Bay upon completing his “darkness retreat.” And even if those two are out of the picture, Las Vegas still might prefer Jarrett Stidham over Jones given the former’s familiarity with the system.

It’s always fun to play the hypothetical trade game in the NFL offseason, but the most likely outcome for Jones this offseason is gearing up for another go-around in Foxboro.