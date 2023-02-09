Malcolm Butler Teases Revelations About Super Bowl Benching

Why didn’t Malcolm Butler play in Super Bowl LII? Five years later, we still haven’t gotten a legitimate answer to that question.

But additional details about that fateful night in Minnesota could soon come to light.

The former New England Patriots cornerback on Thursday said he still doesn’t know why he sat against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that he has a documentary and book coming out that will tell his side of the infamous benching.

“Like I always say, man, it was a coaching decision,” Butler said during an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” on Super Bowl LVII Radio Row. “It was a coach’s decision. But I really don’t know, man. There’s a documentary coming out where I’m talking about all that. I did that with some of the guys in New England. And I’ve got a book coming out, also, so I ain’t going to spill the beans right now. But it’ll be something to look forward to.”

Bill Belichick’s refusal to explain why Butler — who’d played 98% of snaps during the 2017 regular season and 100% in the Patriots’ first two playoff games — only saw the field for one special teams snap in New England’s Super Bowl loss fueled wild speculation about the reason for his demotion.

Butler didn’t address any of those rumors directly but asked why the Patriots would have brought him back for a second stint last spring if he’d committed any serious team rules violation.

“(Belichick) didn’t give me an explanation,” Butler said, “But all the rumors that were going around (about) why I didn’t play — if I did something so bad, why did I come back?”