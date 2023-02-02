Maple Leafs Lines See Shifts Without Injured Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews remains out of the lineup with a knee injury, resulting in some line shifts for the his club.

The Boston Bruins finish out their pre-All Star Break road trip in Canada on Wednesday night, as they face the Maple Leafs once again this season.

The Black and Gold look to repeat their recent home victory over the Leafs, as they come off three consecutive losses on the road.

