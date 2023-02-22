Marshawn Lynch Further Rehashes Unforgettable Malcolm Butler Pick

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch clearly has not forgot about having Super Bowl XLIX ripped from his grasp after the game-clinching interception by then-New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Speaking recently on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former NFL players including Brandon Marshall, Adam “Pacman” Jones and LenDale White, Lynch rehashed the crunch-time play from eight years ago. Lynch initially referred to it as a “football play,” prior to going into expletive-laden detail in typical Marshawn Lynch fashion.

“Hell yeah, for sure. For (expletive) show,” Lynch responded when asked if he thought he should have got the ball on second-and-goal from the New England 1-yard line with 26 seconds left.

Instead, head coach Pete Carroll called a passing play as then-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson attempted to throw a slant to Ricardo Lockette. Butler jumped the route at the goal line and made one of the best plays in Super Bowl history.

“So when it comes to the play call, and that was the type of situation. Yeah, I’m hot as (expletive). I’m boiling,” Lynch said. “And the only thing I can do is think, ‘I need to get in his face, for I’m about to laugh at (him) so hard.’ Because I know for a fact, if we run that ball four times and we don’t score, everybody on our team, from the front office to the (expletive) janitors will say, ‘Well, (expletive), yup, well we deserve to lose that (expletive).’

“So then what happened you in that mindset of (expletive) should have have me the ball, should have gave me the ball, this that and the third,” Lynch continued. “But what it let me do was it really got me the opportunity to see how people felt about me. … (Expletives) was hot. And I’m like, that was a level of respect for me.”

Lynch went on to say how that play and ensuing result hindered the Seahawks from starting “dynasty-type (expletive).” It would have marked the second consecutive Super Bowl for the “Legion Of Boom” Seahawks, but instead was the first of three Super Bowl appearances for the Patriots in a four-year span.