Masataka Yoshida Among Red Sox Regulars In Lineup Vs. Northeastern

New England is shaking off an icy Thursday storm and bracing for a potential dumping of snow next week, but the Red Sox will provide the first sign of spring Friday afternoon.

Boston opens its spring training slate of games with its annual contest against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox fans can see the game live beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NESN as part of our comprehensive spring training coverage.

Grapefruit League action begins Saturday against Atlanta, and while Alex Cora’s team undoubtedly will ease into the 2023 grind, the Red Sox lineup Friday against the Huskies features a good deal of regulars.

Here’s how the Sox will start.

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Jorge Alfaro, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Stephen Scott, C

Oddanier Mosqueda, LHP

Among the key takeaways: