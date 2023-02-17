Matthew Slater Not Retiring, Will Return For 16th Patriots Season

The longest-tenured member of the New England Patriots isn’t calling it a career just yet.

The Patriots on Friday announced longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater is returning for a 16th season with the team.

“It is a great honor and blessing to return to the Patriots for my 16th season,” Slater said in a team-released statement. “I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career. I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of Coach (Bill) Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream. See you in the fall. God Bless.”

Slate is back. pic.twitter.com/3hTe0jh0p1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 17, 2023

Slater, who turns 38 in September, has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots and is one of the leading voices in New England’s locker room. He’s also one of the greatest special teams players in NFL history, earning Pro Bowl selections in 10 of the last 12 seasons.

Slater’s 13 special teams tackles this season ranked second on the team behind standout rookie Brenden Schooler (14), as did his seven solo tackles.

“Matt’s incredible career is a testament to his preparation and will to succeed,” Belichick said in a statement. “We are thrilled he will be playing this season.”