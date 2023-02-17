Matthew Slater Not Retiring, Will Return For 16th Patriots Season

The longest-tenured member of the New England Patriots isn’t calling it a career just yet.
The Patriots on Friday announced longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater is returning for a 16th season with the team.
“It is a great honor and blessing to return to the Patriots for my 16th season,” Slater said in a team-released statement. “I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career. I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of Coach (Bill) Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream. See you in the fall. God Bless.”
Slater, who turns 38 in September, has spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots and is one of the leading voices in New England’s locker room. He’s also one of the greatest special teams players in NFL history, earning Pro Bowl selections in 10 of the last 12 seasons.
Slater’s 13 special teams tackles this season ranked second on the team behind standout rookie Brenden Schooler (14), as did his seven solo tackles.
“Matt’s incredible career is a testament to his preparation and will to succeed,” Belichick said in a statement. “We are thrilled he will be playing this season.”
Before the Patriots’ Week 18 finale in Buffalo, Belichick said Slater is “about as close to perfect as you could get,” comparing the near-constant double-teams he draws in the kicking game to the ones Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor would command from New York Giants opponents.
“Literally, he gets it on every play,” the head coach said. “Just like Taylor got it on every play for the Giants. When you get that kind of attention and you?re still able to be productive, that tends to put those players on a very elite level.”
Team owner Robert Kraft said he “couldn’t be happier to learn” that Slater, who said he would consider retirement this offseason, had chosen to continue playing.
“Matthew’s drive to be the best at what he does will one day earn him enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Kraft said in a statement. “Yet, as stellar as his football career has been, he is an even better person. He is led by his faith and spirituality, dedicated to his family and committed to his craft.
“There is no better leader for our younger players to follow and no better ambassador for the Patriots organization. He is truly special, and I am grateful that his contributions to the team will continue.”
ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported in late January that Slater continued to be a “regular” at Gillette Stadium in the weeks after the season ended, sparking speculation that he might not be ready to hang up his cleats. Friday’s announcement confirmed that.
There’s been no word yet on whether the Patriots’ other longtime locker room leader, safety Devin McCourty, will play in 2023 or retire. The 35-year-old said after the season that he would take “a lot of time” before making that decision.
Slater and McCourty both have served as team captains for the past 12 seasons.