Mic’d Up Super Bowl Moment With Kelce Brothers Will Pull On Heartstrings

The Kelce brothers captured headlines before, during and after Super Bowl LVII as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs defeated Jason Kelce’s Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
And while the star Kansas City tight end said the week before the Super Bowl how he was annoyed of the storyline gaining so much traction, the postgame interaction presented one of the most wholesome moments for the Kelce family and football fans in general.
A mic’d up video featuring an emotional Travis Kelce and stoic Jason Kelce was released by NFL Films on Tuesday and it certainly will pull on your heartstrings.
Check it out:
When asked about the moment immediately after the game, a teary-eyed Travis Kelce told reporters: “There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that.”
The two brothers spoke more on that emotion and moment while co-hosting their “New Heights” podcast, which was released Wednesday.
“I didn’t say much because I wanted you to go celebrate with your team,” Jason Kelce shared on the podcast after clarifying that he never said “Expletive you, congratulations” like postgame reports indicated.
“I knew you were going to feel bad for me and I didn’t want that to be how you remembered that,” Jason Kelce continued. “So I just kind of made an emphasis to go hug you and tell you I love you, congratulations and go celebrate with your teammates.”
Donna Kelce, the mother of the two NFL stars and a star herself during Super Bowl week, also was captured in a mic’d up video after the game. Both sons appreciated seeing their mom flourish throughout the week.
“The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional,” Jason Kelce said, fighting back tears on the podcast. “It was just so cool to see her get to celebrate in that with us. It was an awesome moment. Just so happy for her. … Ironically, you lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying after the game and they’re not tears of sadness, they’re tears of joy.”
Both Travis and Jason Kelce joked how they’ve done enough crying the last two weeks and are looking to move forward. But perhaps the 2023 NFL campaign could include another matchup between the two as both the Chiefs and Eagles are among the Super Bowl LVIII contenders.