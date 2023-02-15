Mic’d Up Super Bowl Moment With Kelce Brothers Will Pull On Heartstrings

The Kelce brothers captured headlines before, during and after Super Bowl LVII as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs defeated Jason Kelce’s Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

And while the star Kansas City tight end said the week before the Super Bowl how he was annoyed of the storyline gaining so much traction, the postgame interaction presented one of the most wholesome moments for the Kelce family and football fans in general.

A mic’d up video featuring an emotional Travis Kelce and stoic Jason Kelce was released by NFL Films on Tuesday and it certainly will pull on your heartstrings.

Check it out:

Win or loss, the Kelce brothers were gonna be there for each other ???@JasonKelce | @tkelce pic.twitter.com/neYFT2XPqq — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 14, 2023

When asked about the moment immediately after the game, a teary-eyed Travis Kelce told reporters: “There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that.”

The two brothers spoke more on that emotion and moment while co-hosting their “New Heights” podcast, which was released Wednesday.