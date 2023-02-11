Mike Muscala Reveals Reason Behind Unique Number With Celtics

When Mike Muscala got traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Boston Celtics, he was in need of a new uniform number.

The two numbers Muscala had worn during his 10-year NBA career — No. 31 and 33 — are retired by the Celtics and hanging in the rafters at TD Garden.

That prompted the 6-foot-11, 240-pound center to go with No. 57, which is seldom seen on a basketball court and actually made Celtics history as not one player had ever sported those digits together for the illustrious franchise.

While Muscala etched his name in the record book for that reason, wearing No. 57 comes with more personal significance.

“That was the year my mom was born. She passed right before the season,” Muscala told reporters following Friday’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets, per CLNS Media. “I thought it would be a nice way to remember her while I’m here.”

Playing in his mother’s honor, the 31-year-old turned in a solid debut with the Celtics even though he didn’t have much time to get acclimated to his new team.

Muscala displayed his strong shooting ability as he knocked down four of his eight 3-point attempts and finished with 12 points off the bench.