MLB 2023 Rule Changes: What They Are And How They Change Baseball

PITCH TIMER

The pitch timer is the most impactful change. Not only will it change how players actually play the game (and thus is likely to be the biggest source of complaints), but it’s the rule that gives baseball its best chance of getting back to games lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Pitchers will have 15 minutes to deliver a pitch with no one on base. With runners on, he’ll get 20 seconds. Some of the onus is on the batter, too, as they have to be in the box and alert to the pitcher with at least 8 seconds left on the clock. The umpires will be expected to enforce these guidelines in a way we haven’t seen before.

This will present a new physical appearance at ballparks, too. There will be clocks behind the plate on both sides. Umpires will even have buzzers on their person (on their wrist, forearm, ankle, etc.) that will buzz when the pitch clock expires. Failure to comply from the pitcher or the hitter will result in a ball or a strike for violation.

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

The intended impact is obvious. The league wants to pick up the pace. The timer helped reduce game length by an average of 25 minutes in the minor leagues in 2022.

But the impact will extend beyond the pace of play and game time. Pitchers are only allowed two “disengagements” per at-bat. That means they can’t futz with the clock and try to control the running game by simply stepping off the rubber. So, if you’ve used up your two disengagements in an at-bat, base-runners know the pitchers can’t do anything to limit the running game other than speed up their delivery to the plate.

In a way, that could promote improvement on two fronts. The obvious is that base-runners have better opportunities to attempt steals. In the minor leagues, where the pitch clock was used in 2022, stolen-base attempts increased roughly 25% compared to 2019, and the success rate also jumped almost 10%. Also, if a pitcher attempts to control the running game by using a slide step to speed up their delivery, that typically reduces velocity which could lead to even more contact.

SHIFTS

Finally, the infield shift is being greatly restricted. The basic guideline are that teams need at least four players on the infield boundary when the pitch is thrown. Essentially, four players need to have both feet on the infield dirt. Furthermore, there must be two infielders on each side of second base, essentially eliminating the righty/lefty shift on either side.

This rule change certainly sounds like a big one, but it might be the one tweak whose impact is toughest to predict. The assumption is hits are going to just start falling in, especially for left-handed batters. In some cases, that probably will be true. Take Carlos Santana for example. No one was shifted more from the left side in 2022 than Santana, who saw the shift in 98.1% of his plate appearances. As you can see, teams often put an infielder in short right field when he was at the plate.

In 2023, teams won’t be able to position infielders in the outfield like that. In theory, those top-spin line drives that turn into 4-3 groundouts could become base hits again.

That being said, teams can still shift pretty heavily without moving an infielder to the outfield.