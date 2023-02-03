NASCAR Driver Calls Out Fans For Mocking His Race, Appearance

Ryan Vargas had his 2023 deals confirmed, but the news was met with online hatred from fans.

The 22-year-old has competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2019, and he will be a part-time driver of the No. 74 Chevrolet for CHK Racing. He will compete in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, and he also will compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Vargas shared the news online, but the driver unfortunately is no stranger to online hatred. The 22-year-old was born with a condition known as craniosynostosis, which Johns Hopkins Medicine defines as “a condition in which the sutures close too early, causing problems with normal brain and skull growth,” per Asher Fair of Beyond the Flag.

“I hate some people man,” Vargas tweeted on Jan. 26. “Not only coming after my race but making fun of my facial appearance. Sorry I can’t control that I have a craniofacial disorder that affects 1 in every 2,000-3,000 people. Whatever. Sick of the disrespect and hate. This world sucks sometimes.”

Also, yeah let?s discredit the fact I work 6-7 days a week on sponsorship, marketing, PR. Not to mention the time I spend working on the cars themselves.



They don?t know man. Tired of this disrespect. — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) January 26, 2023

She posted the points from a track that I ran ONE (!!!) race at for the whole season.



Like yeah Kathy I should?ve won the championship with ?5 less races than everyone.



Pound sand. pic.twitter.com/Qa5pYGDcB0 — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) January 26, 2023

Vargas also posted other negative social media comments from NASCAR fans, as well as screenshotting a few specific attacks. And he also stated he was “tired of the disrespect.”