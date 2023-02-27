Why NASCAR Drivers Not Surprised By Kyle Busch’s Early RCR Success

Kyle Busch has got off to a fast start with his new team, Richard Childress Racing, after departing Joe Gibbs Racing in the fall following 15 years with the team.

And while it has caught some by surprise, a handful of NASCAR Cup Series drivers don’t follow the same mindset.

“Why is anyone surprised by this?” runner-up Chase Elliott questioned Sunday after Busch’s victory in the Pala Casino 400 victory at Auto Club Speedway, merely Busch’s second Cup series event with Richard Childress, per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

“That’s mind-boggling to me that anyone is surprised,” Elliott told Pockrass. “Kyle is a fantastic, one of the best race car drivers to ever do this. And that didn’t change overnight. So I’m not surprised and anybody who is should rethink their NASCAR knowledge, in my opinion.”

Austin Dillion expressed how the 37-year-old Busch, who now has 61 victories in his career, has been a perfect fit at RCR.

“It’s just a great fit,” Dillion said after earning a top 10 placement himself, per Pockrass. “Me and Kyle really do like hanging around each other and talking race cars and RCR is home for him now and it’s awesome to get that first win. Obviously it happened fast.”

Much like Busch did, Dillon acknowledged the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro was in winning condition even before Busch’s arrival, and believes that’s helped in the seamless transition.