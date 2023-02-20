NBA Journalist Calls Celtics’ Mike Muscala Biggest Trade Addition

It’s only been three games in the books for Mike Muscala’s career in a Boston Celtics uniform and already he’s being credited for his depth-enhancing contribution.

Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round draft selections, which served as Boston’s lone addition prior to the NBA trade deadline. And so far, so good. The 31-year-old veteran has given the Celtics the very spark off the bench at just the right time, which ESPN’s Malika Andrews would agree with.

During a segment of ESPN’s “NBA Today” program, Andrews selected Muscala as the biggest acquisition of the trade deadline.

“Who is the team that has a championship aspirations that are realistic, that maybe makes a move around the outside, that could help push them and their depth over the top? And for me, that was the Boston Celtics and Mike Muscala,” Andrews said. “… This is a guy who has taken a step forward and could really be able to help this Boston Celtics team. It’s been impressive. I’m pretty impressed.”

Andrews was the only member of the panel to acknowledge Muscala while Vince Carter chose Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets) and Tristan Thompson picked the Los Angeles Lakers’ influx.

Meanwhile, in Boston, Muscala has averaged 13.3 points with 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. During his last showing, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Muscala scored 18 points in 44 minutes on a night where Boston was without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, to name a few.