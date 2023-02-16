NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Eastern Conference Rival Suitor For Kevin Love

Kevin Love’s tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers seemingly is coming to an end, but it seems the NBA veteran could remain in the Eastern Conference if he’s released.

The Miami Heat have emerged as a suitor for the 34-year-old big man, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania early Thursday morning. Charania was the first to report that Love and the Cavaliers were finalizing a contract buyout, as well.

Love has spent the last nine seasons in Cleveland though he recently fell out of the rotation. The Cavaliers’ recent addition of Danny Green was expected to further impact his standing and playing time. Love has not played in the last 12 Cavaliers games, averaging 20 minutes per contest earlier this season.

The five-time NBA All-Star is averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season while shooting 38.9% from the field and 35.4% from long range. However, that might be due more because of his lessened role as Love averaged nearly 14 points and 7.2 rebounds and shot 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Heat enter the NBA All-Star break as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and could greatly benefit from adding a big who can stretch the floor. The Cavaliers currently are the fourth seed in the conference.