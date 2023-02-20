NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Lands With New Team After Jazz Buyout

Russell Westbrook apparently is sticking in Los Angeles after all.

The Jazz are expected to buy out Westbrook, whom Utah acquired in a three-team deal with the Lakers and Minnesota Twins ahead of the NBA trade deadline. And once Utah pays Westbrook the $47 million he’s owed and the nine-time All-Star clears waivers, he plans to sign with the Clippers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Clippers became increasingly interested with Westbrook as team officials, including coach Ty Lue and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, dug into a series of conversations with Westbrook, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote after breaking the news Monday. “Those discussions centered on Westbrook’s willingness to fit into a clear and specific role with the Clippers built around his playmaking, rebounding and toughness, sources said.”

Although his stock has diminished in recent years, Westbrook reportedly had plenty of options once it became clear he didn’t have a future in Utah. According to Wojnarowski, the 2017 NBA MVP discussed potential deals with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards before choosing to go with the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard and company entered the All-Star break fifth in the Western Conference standings, nine spots higher than the rival Lakers. Westbrook, who currently has the fourth-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award this season, should be able to help a Clippers team that needed a backcourt boost.