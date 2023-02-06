NBA Rumors: Suns Could Target This Star After Kyrie Irving Trade

The Phoenix Suns reportedly were among the teams to show interest in Kyrie Irving before the eight-time NBA All-Star was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. But much like the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix did not come to an agreement with Brooklyn despite offering a respectable package of veterans and draft capital.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania, however, has hinted another star guard the Suns might target before the NBA trade deadline Thursday.

“The Suns are known as a potential suitor for Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet,” Charania wrote Sunday night, “but once Irving became available, Phoenix shifted its focus to the Irving market.”

VanVleet, who is set to turn 29 years old in mid-February, was named an NBA All-Star last season prior to concluding with career highs in points (20.3) and assists (6.7) in 65 games. He’s currently averaging 19.7 points and 6.5 assists in 46 contests for the Raptors, who have the 12th-best record in the Eastern Conference.

VanVleet is under contract through the 2023-24 campaign, which is more term on a deal than the impending free agent Irving.

The Suns seem willing to trade key pieces before the deadline, too. Phoenix reportedly included veteran guard Chris Paul and Jae Crowder in a trade offer for Irving, along with a first-round pick. While it’s not yet determined whether the same package would be needed for VanVleet, it’s worth noting how Crowder has fallen out of favor in Phoenix depicted as he’s not played a game this season. The veteran wing very well could be included in a deal.

Phoenix currently has the fifth-best record in the jam-packed Western Conference. The Suns also have the ninth-best betting prices to win the NBA championship on DraftKings Sportsbook, but it’s fair to wonder whether a trade for VanVleet could help the group in their pursuit of the postseason and ultimately the title.